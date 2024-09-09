Rise8 Secures SpaceWERX Analytics Tool Development Contract

Rise8 has secured a Small Business Innovation Research Phase I contract from the U.S. Space Force to develop a Department of Defense analytics tool to measure user behavior on classified networks.

Under the $75,000 SpaceWERX SBIR award, the Florida-based software developer said its Predictive User Analytics for Secure Environments tool will help drive innovation, collaboration and user-focused development, especially in mission-critical defense environments.

PULSE has a real-time feedback feature that works to short feedback cycles to seconds from days, weeks and months to enable faster insights for software teams and leaders.

Bryon Kroger, CEO and founder of Rise8, welcomed the award, noting that “there is often a disconnect between software development teams and application users in the field; Pulse will eliminate that disconnect.”