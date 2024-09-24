RELI Group Founder and Chairman Mohammad Elias to Assume CEO Post

RELI Group announced that its founder and chairman, Mohammad Elias, will assume the chief executive officer position on Oct. 1. The leadership change follows the resignation of Swami Swaminathan after serving seven years as CEO, the company said Monday.

The company announcement said Elias, is uniquely positioned to take the reins as RELI moves into its next growth phase. He will focus on enhancing the group’s competitive edge while promoting a culture of innovation and strengthening its market position.

Swaminathan held the position of chief information officer before his promotion to CEO in October 2022. RELI Group thanked him for his valuable contribution in guiding and helping the company grow.