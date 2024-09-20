Quality Data Key to AI Effectiveness, cBEYONData’s Bryan Eckle Says

Artificial intelligence systems can be beneficial to the organizations that use them if they are trained on high-quality data, according to Bryan Eckle, the chief technology officer of cBEYONData.

High-quality data enables AI systems to deliver insights that can result in better decision-making and operational efficiency while outdated, inaccurate or non-compliant data can result in flawed insights and unreliable outcomes, Eckle said in a column published Tuesday on insideAI News.

To ensure data quality, the cBEYONData official recommended that organizations establish a well-structured data governance framework, implement rigorous data validation, enforce robust security and ensure accessibility while maintaining regulatory compliance.

The credibility of AI results must also be proven. Comprehensive testing protocols must be put in place to ensure that insights provided by AI systems are accurate and aligned with an organization’s objectives, Eckle said.