QinetiQ US to Provide General Atomics With Control Hardware, Software for Naval Aircraft Carrier

QinetiQ US has secured a contract from General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business to supply control hardware and software for the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System and the Advanced Arresting Gear of an upcoming U.S. Navy aircraft carrier.

The EMALS and AAG will be installed on the future Doris Miller (CVN 81), a Ford-class aircraft carrier, the North American business arm of defense technology company QinetiQ said Thursday.

In addition to producing hardware and software, the multi-year contract also provides for the assembly, test and modernization of the launch control and arresting control hardware. Work will be performed at QinetiQ’s facility in Franklin, Massachusetts.

Christopher Forrest, executive vice president of advanced robotics and mission solutions at QinetiQ US, welcomed the opportunity to continue the company’s partnership with GA-EMS.

“Our ongoing commitment to excellence ensures that the Navy is equipped with the best systems to accomplish its mission with increased reliability, improved operational efficiencies and significantly decreased lifecycle costs,” said Forrest.

The award is related to a Navy contract with General Atomics for USS Doris Miller’s EMALS and AAG engineering services. 

Written by Miles Jamison

