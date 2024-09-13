Procentrix & ClearFocus Technologies Form Joint Venture to Improve Cybersecurity

Procentrix and ClearFocus Technologies have formed a joint venture to provide systems that improve cybersecurity throughout federal agencies.

ClearPro Partners will aim to leverage decades of combined technological experience between ClearFocus Technologies and Procentrix to ignite and accelerate digital transformation, the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced Monday.

Mike Hughes , president of Procentrix, said ClearPro’s stand-up resulted from several years of resilient collaboration between the two technology companies.

“Our company cultures align and the capabilities we each bring are complimentary,” Hughes emphasized. “Combining our resources and expertise positions us to deliver unparallelled solutions that not only transform how agencies operate but align to agency roadmaps for ZeroTrust implementation.”

ClearPro will look to implement transformation initiatives, including artificial intelligence implementation, application modernization, cloud enablement, cyber resilience, information technology operations, security engineering and operations and assessment.

Kevin Cassidy , president of ClearFocus Technologies, said the company is thrilled to continue partnering with Procentrix to drive cybersecurity modernization.

“With the ever-increasing cyber threats to our federal IT environments, we are at point where every solution needs to integrate cybersecurity from the start,” Cassidy stated. “So, we look forward to offering solutions that both increase efficiencies and improve their security posture.”