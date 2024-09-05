Precise Systems Adds Model-Based Engineering Services to Portfolio With Tucson Embedded Systems Acquisition; Scott Pfister Quoted

Precise Systems has acquired Tucson Embedded Systems, its third acquisition since its partnership with Bluestone Investment Partners began in January 2023.

In a statement, Scott Pfister, president and CEO of Precise Systems, said TES brings to the company advanced engineering expertise, specifically open architecture software development, which are capabilities that are increasingly in demand across government, defense and other sectors.

“This acquisition deepens our expertise in this area, and we look forward to bringing these solutions and expertise to current and new customers,” Pfister commented.

Tucson, Arizona-based TES provides model-based engineering services and tools to commercial and defense customers, including the Naval Air Warfare Center and the Army’s Program Executive Office Aviation.

Its AirWorthy Engineering Systems Unified Modeling software, an end-to-end tool suite that combines modeling and simulation to accelerate design, development, testing, certification and deployment. The AWESUM software is currently employed at the US Army to support the Joint Common Architecture project.

Dennis Kenman, co-founder and CEO of TES, said the acquisition will ensure that the company can continue supporting existing customers and bring TES offerings to a broader range of clients.

Precise Systems also acquired Florida-headquartered advanced training and simulation services provider Jardon & Howard Technologies in March and Excet, a scientific research and engineering services company, in late 2023.