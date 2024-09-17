Peraton, Rivada Partner for LEO Network Capability Development

Peraton has partnered with German company Rivada Space Networks to develop an ultra-secure low-Earth orbit network to support mission-critical U.S. government communications globally.

Under the collaboration, Peraton said Monday it will leverage Rivada’s OuterNET technology to enhance its space infrastructure.

OuterNET, the world’s first unified global communications network, keeps data in space from origin to destination, offering secure pole-to-pole coverage and drastically reducing end-to-end latency compared to traditional terrestrial fiber networks.