Parsons Secures $69M USACE Contract for New Army Housing Units; Jon Moretta Quoted

Parsons has secured a contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to design and build new housing units in the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. The three-year, single-award contract is valued at $68.5 million, the company said Monday.

This is the second contract Parsons received from USACE over the past 12 months to provide new Army housing units in the Marshall Islands. In October 2023, the company was awarded a $44 million contract in support of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command’s activities in Kwajalein Atoll.

“Parsons is a trusted delivery partner to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in advancing infrastructure projects that advance U.S. Indo-Pacific Command,” said Jon Moretta, president of engineered systems at Parsons.

“We look forward to furthering the Corps of Engineers Honolulu District’s efforts to contribute to stability and security of the Indo-Pacific region,” he added.

The USACE Honolulu District selected Parsons from its Pre-Qualified Source Listing, which gives the defense and engineering firm a chance to win task orders valued at $50 million or more.