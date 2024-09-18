OSIbeyond Found Compliant With NIST Security Requirements for Controlled Unclassified Information

OSIbeyond, a managed service provider, is fully compliant with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s security requirements for protecting controlled unclassified information in nonfederal systems and organizations, according to Edwards Performance Solutions, a CMMC third-party assessor organization.

Edwards Performance Solutions’ NIST 800-171 Rev. 2 assessment was performed amid efforts to secure Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 Level 2 certification by 2025, OSIbeyond said Monday.

The Department of Defense will require CMMC certification in all new contracts by 2026.

OSIbeyond, a registered practitioner organization with the Cyber Accreditation Body, said adherence to NIST standards is critical to maintaining CMMC compliance, noting that MSPs have access to the DOD’s controlled unclassified information.

The RPO designation is designed for organizations that could provide services within the defense supply chain as an advisory firm or as an MSP.

OSIbeyond offers support to organizations seeking CMMC 2.0 compliance.

“Our number one priority is to ensure that our GovCon clients achieve certification by the time the CMMC rollout begins,” said Payam Pourkhomami, president and CEO of OSIbeyond and GovCon expert on CMMC.

“We recognize that as an MSP, it is our responsibility to meet the CMMC compliance obligations and not become a roadblock to the success of our client’s business, but also to help facilitate their competitive advantage in the Defense Industrial Base,” he added.