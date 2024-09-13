Oshkosh Defense Delivers Phase I RCV Prototypes to Army, Submits Phase II Proposals

Oshkosh Defense delivered in August two robotic combat vehicle prototypes to the U.S. Army. The company said Thursday the prototype delivery marks the completion of the company’s contract with the military service as part of the Phase I Ground Vehicle Systems program.

The Oshkosh RCV features a modular design that can support rapid integration of various payloads and future technologies. The vehicle is remotely operated to conduct reconnaissance, secure a parameter, facilitate multi-domain strikes or act as a decoy.

The military vehicles and mobility systems manufacturer was among the four companies selected in September 2023 to design and build RCV prototypes. For the next phase of the program, the Army will select a single awardee to finalize vehicle design and deliver up to nine prototypes.

Fielding of the final RCV is scheduled for fiscal 2028.

Following the delivery of the Phase I RCVs, Oshkosh Defense submitted its proposals for the RCV Phase II: Production Representative Prototype program.

“The Oshkosh team, with Pratt Miller Defense and QinetiQ US, has applied early feedback to deliver prototypes and a Phase II proposal that are soldier-centered and designed to keep pace with the evolving battlefield,” shared Pat Williams, chief programs officer at Oshkosh Defense.

The Army will award a $118.9 million contract for Phase II, with RCV production representative prototypes to be delivered in early 2026.