Oracle, Rafael Partner to Provide Cloud-Based AI to US Military

Oracle and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems are extending their strategic partnership to provide the U.S. military access to cloud-based artificial intelligence services necessary for swift decision-making during mission-critical battle scenarios.

The Austin, Texas-based information technology company said Tuesday it will utilize its Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to provide the military access to Rafael’s IMILITE and FIRE WEAVER systems, which will work to facilitate decision-making on the battlefield.

Under the agreement, the military can utilize Rafael’s AI-driven imagery intelligence system and sensor-to-shooter system through Oracle Government Cloud, Oracle Cloud Isolated Region, Oracle National Security Regions and Oracle Roving Edge Infrastructure offerings.

Yuval Miller , executive vice president and head of air and command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance at Rafael, pointed out that the collaboration embodies the company’s commitment to providing innovative, mission-critical services.

“Collaborating with Oracle enables us to leverage cutting-edge cloud infrastructure, enhancing our capability to deliver rapid, actionable intelligence, and superior operational efficiency to defense missions worldwide,” said Miller.