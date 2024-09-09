in Cloud, DOD, News

Oracle Debuts New Version of SCCA Landing Zone

Oracle has launched a new version of the Oracle Cloud Native SCCA Landing Zone.

The company said Friday that the Landing Zone works to automate the process of establishing a cloud security architecture compliant with the Department of Defense Secure Cloud Computing Architecture framework, enabling use for DOD Impact Level 2, 4 and 5 workloads.

To automate compliance with SCCA controls, the Landing Zone features baseline configurations and rules delivered using a standardized Infrastructure-as-Code.

The updated version of the Landing Zone works to allow mission owners to share core SCCA technical components while maintaining data isolation. The updated version also features an active-active disaster recovery capability.

“Our enhanced cloud native SCCA landing zone allows mission technology, centralized IT teams, or their partners, to rapidly build and manage SCCA-compliant implementations for dozens or hundreds of customer systems,” stated Rand Waldron, vice president of Oracle Sovereign Cloud.

Written by Elodie Collins

