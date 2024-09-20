Northrop Showcases MQ-4C Triton’s Ability to Operate in Extreme Arctic Conditions

Northrop Grumman has flown the MQ-4C Triton over the Arctic Ocean to test its ability to operate at high latitudes and in a harsh austere environment.

During the five-hour test flight, the Triton navigated through the Arctic airspace using its advanced features, such as mission management computer and upgraded operational flight programs, Northrop said Thursday.

The demo also verified the test aircraft’s ground-based GPS alignment and initialization procedures that supported operations from runways above 70 degrees north latitude.

The demonstration highlights the MQ-4C’s ability to perform in austere and frigid conditions that present unique navigation challenges, Jane Bishop, vice president and general manager of the global surveillance division at Northrop, said in a statement.

According to Northrop, the Triton is built for missions in the High North as it flies above the Arctic winds at over 50,000 feet. The aircraft’s de-icing and anti-icing capabilities ensure it can operate in extreme arctic conditions.

The MQ-4C supports a broad range of defense-focused missions, including search and rescue, maritime patrol and signals intelligence, the company noted.