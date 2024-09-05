in News, Technology

Northrop Electronic Warfare Suite for F-16s Undergoes Testing at Air Force Facility

The U.S. Air Force has completed a series of tests for Northrop Grumman’s AN/ALQ-257 Integrated Viper Electronic Warfare Suite, designed to enhance U.S. and international F-16 fleets’ survivability in hostile electromagnetic spectrum environments.

Northrop said Wednesday that IVEWS demonstrated the ability to detect, identify and counter advanced radio frequency threats while safely operating alongside other F-16 systems.

The system specifically underwent Integration Demonstrations and Applications Lab events, a flight demonstration on a surrogate platform and Laboratory Intelligent Validated Emulator closed-loop testing at the Air Force’s Joint Preflight Integration of Munitions and Electronic Sensors facility.

Following the tests, IVEWS is now set to undergo flight testing on the service branch’s F-16 aircraft.

Written by Kacey Roberts

