NetImpact, Databricks Partner to Boost Data, Analytics and AI Offerings

IT products and services provider NetImpact Strategies and Databrick , a company specializing in data and artificial intelligence, are forming a collaboration aimed at enhancing the former’s capability to deliver advanced data, analytics and AI services to its clients .

NetImpact said Monday the partnership allows it to utilize the Databricks Lakehouse Platform, which combines the features of data lakes and data warehouses into a single service.

The partnership enables NetImpact to customize data transformation strategies for each client and facilitate smooth data modernization and migration projects. It also allows the company to establish strong data management and governance frameworks while scaling data engineering, collaborative data science and machine learning initiatives.

The collaboration is also expected to provide government agencies access to tools that work to harness data assets. At the same time, the alliance provides NetImpact the opportunity to further strengthen AI.Impact, which is designed to leverage AI in dealing with challenges, boosting operational efficiency and increasing productivity.