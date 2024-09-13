in News, Technology

Microsoft Partners With Atom Computing to Offer Quantum Machine for Commercial Use

Microsoft is integrating Atom Computing’s neutral-atom hardware into the Azure Quantum compute platform to offer a reliable quantum machine for commercial use.

Atom Computing is developing second-generation systems with over 1,200 physical qubits and plans to build new hardware generations with increased physical qubit count, Microsoft said Tuesday.

Atom Computing’s hardware features quantum error correction capabilities, including all-to-all qubit connectivity, long coherence times and mid-circuit measurements with qubit reset and reuse.

According to Microsoft, the neutral-atom hardware will enable Azure Quantum to offer reliable logical qubits across multiple platforms for long-running computations, addressing the challenges associated with intermediate-scale quantum machines that use noisy and error-prone physical qubits.

The partnership with Atom Computing also involved integrating quantum capabilities with Azure Elements, a cloud platform offering differentiated computing scale and artificial intelligence models for chemistry and materials science simulations, to provide governments and organizations with a tool to achieve scientific quantum advantage.

Written by Kristen Smith

