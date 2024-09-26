Michael Wallace Appointed Public Sector General Manager at Confluent

Michael Wallace was appointed general manager for public sector at Confluent, he announced via a LinkedIn post Wednesday.

Wallace will supervise all of Confluent’s go-to-market activities for the public sector, according to his profile on the platform. His oversight includes sales, marketing, sales engineering, product management, professional services and customer success managers.

Before joining Confluent, Wallace was with Varonis for almost six years, during which he initially served as vice president and then president for the public sector.

The senior executive also worked at Splunk as director of Department of Defense sales.

In addition, Wallace spent nearly a decade at NetApp, joining the information technology company in 2006 as an intelligence account executive and being promoted to territory selling manager almost two years later. His career at the company also includes time serving as district manager for the intelligence region, director of systems integrators and cloud and director of sales for the Intelligence Community.