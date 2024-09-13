Maximus Books IRS Task Order for Data Management System Modernization

Maximus has booked a five-year, $40 million task order from the Internal Revenue Service to modernize the IRS Enterprise Data Platform .

The EDP task order covers the delivery of analysis, planning, modernization and operationalization expertise for the development of the agency’s data management system, the global government services provider said Thursday.

Maximus will also assist in transitioning current data and business intelligence processing to cloud-based Platform-as-a-Service.

The company received the task order through the blanket purchase agreement for the Enterprise Development, Operations Services contract contract.

Tricia Belman , managing director of federal financial at Maximus, emphasized the company’s long-term commitment to helping the IRS and other federal agencies with their missions and programs.

“Our work on the Enterprise Data Management platform is the culmination of that support and a significant step for the IRS into the next generation of data management,” said Belman.