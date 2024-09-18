Mattermost Integrates Collaboration Platform With Microsoft Teams to Support Critical Infrastructure Operators

Mattermost has integrated its self-hosted collaboration platform for critical infrastructure into Microsoft Teams and the entire Microsoft 365 software suite. The San Francisco, California-headquartered technology company said Tuesday that Mattermost for Microsoft Teams is available to users via an update.

The new offering is Mattermost’s attempt to remove communication silos within critical infrastructure, national security and public safety organizations. The Mattermost platform offers technical mission features that are not present with Microsoft Teams and other enterprise IT tools. By improving the interoperability of the two platforms, technical operators can gain access to webhooks, slash commands, custom plugins and workflow orchestrations without being disconnected from the rest of the organization.

The mission IT provider also introduced new features such as a reliability dashboard, a metrics plugin, a health check plugin and expanded load testing tools.

“By enabling Mattermost customers to scale their workspace, connect to business-critical tools like Microsoft Teams, and improve their own visibility into the health and security of their Mattermost environments, we’re helping them achieve more effective workflows now and in the future,” said Chen Lim, vice president of product at Mattermost.