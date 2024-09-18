Maria Hedden Joins Aalyria as New Chief Operating Officer

Maria Hedden has joined Aalyria, a global networking and laser communications technologies company, as its new chief operating officer.

She brings to the role over two decades of experience and expertise in operations and program management, gained while working across the technology, defense and telecommunications sectors, Aalyria said Tuesday.

In a statement, Aalyria CEO Chris Taylor said the new COO’s business operations experience is invaluable to the organization’s future.

Prior to her new role, Hedden served in the same post at Comtech Telecommunications, where she spearheaded initiatives to improve the company’s operational efficiency and boost its growth.

Earlier, Hedden held senior leadership positions at Leidos, L3Harris Technologies and BAE Systems, where she showcased her talent for developing high-performance teams and implementing transformative business strategies.

Announcing her appointment on LinkedIn, Hedden noted she is looking forward to working with a new team and overseeing the “integration of cutting-edge technologies for satellite and space operations.”