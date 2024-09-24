Lockheed Martin to Support Navy Radar Avionics Operations Under $60M Contract

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has secured a $60 million contract from the U.S. Navy for operational test programs and models to support the service branch’s AN/APY-9 radar avionics line replaceable modules.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract also tasks the company to provide risk management and cyber test frameworks for depot-level repair of the Navy’s E-2D Radar OTPSes, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2029, with the work to be performed in Liverpool, New York; Baltimore, Maryland; and El Segundo, California.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity. The deal was not solicited competitively.