in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Lockheed Martin to Support Navy Radar Avionics Operations Under $60M Contract

Logo / lockheedmartin.com
Lockheed Martin to Support Navy Radar Avionics Operations Under $60M Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems has secured a $60 million contract from the U.S. Navy for operational test programs and models to support the service branch’s AN/APY-9 radar avionics line replaceable modules.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract also tasks the company to provide risk management and cyber test frameworks for depot-level repair of the Navy’s E-2D Radar OTPSes, the Department of Defense said Monday.

The project is expected to be completed by August 2029, with the work to be performed in Liverpool, New York; Baltimore, Maryland; and El Segundo, California.

The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity. The deal was not solicited competitively.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Arthur McMiler

Intel Federal's Steve Orrin Recommends Using AI for 'Mundane' Cybersecurity Tasks - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Intel Federal’s Steve Orrin Recommends Using AI for ‘Mundane’ Cybersecurity Tasks
RELI Group Founder and Chairman Mohammad Elias to Assume CEO Post - top government contractors - best government contracting event
RELI Group Founder and Chairman Mohammad Elias to Assume CEO Post