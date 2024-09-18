Leidos, Army Demo Ground-Based Mobile Air Defense System

Leidos , in partnership with the U.S. Army, demonstrated a ground-based mobile system designed to intercept unmanned aircraft systems and cruise missile threats.

Leidos said Tuesday that as part of a previously awarded contract to enhance air and missile defense architecture, it showcased the Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2 system ‘s ability to detect, track, engage and intercept UAS and CM targets using a surface-launched AIM-9X missile.

The test also featured IFPC Inc 2 integration with the Integrated Battle Command System, Sentinel A3 radar and Missile Datalink to demo live-fire capabilities to neutralize UAS and CM threats.

Leidos collaborated with the Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space, the Short and Intermediate Effectors for Layered Defense Project Office and the PEO MS Integrated Fires team to execute the event.