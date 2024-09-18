L3Harris Secures $182M Video Data Link IDIQ Contract From Air Force

L3Harris Technologies received a $182 million indefinite-delivery / indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Air Force.

The IDIQ contract will allow for the delivery of video data link technologies like the ROVER 6S and Tactical Network ROVER 2 handheld transceivers, L3Harris said Monday.

Lauren Barnes, president of broadband communications systems at L3Harris, said, “Coordinating with the Air Force as partners to leverage existing tools and authorities drives greater value for domestic and international customers on an exponential scale.”

“The collaboration allows the Air Force to work directly with numerous organizations modernizing their video data link capabilities to determine schedules that best meet their needs and coalition forces as a whole,” Barnes added.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center is the partner of L3Harris in the contract.

This five-year VDL IDIQ is the third consecutive award for L3Harris under the program. The delivery of vital data access reinforces L3Harris’ support of customers’ Combined Joint All-Domain Command-and-Control requirements.