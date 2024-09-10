Kim Howard Joins Boeing Defense, Space & Security as VP of Fabrication

Kim Howard has been appointed vice president of fabrication at Boeing Defense, Space & Security, a business of Boeing, the executive announced via LinkedIn Saturday.

Howard previously worked for Lockheed Martin for more than three decades. She joined the defense contractor in 1993 as an engineer for equipment and systems installation design and from there, she went on to serve in various roles with increasing responsibilities.

Some of the positions the aerospace and defense industry veteran held at Lockheed were senior manager, director of production engineering and vice president of integrated fighter group production operations under the company’s aeronautics division.

Howard served as director of both operations engineering and advanced manufacturing technologies and production operations integrated air and missile defense under Lockheed’s missiles and fire control business.

Before joining Lockheed, Howard worked for almost four years at General Dynamics. She served as an engineer for armament systems design and contract design engineer for installation and packaging.