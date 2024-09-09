Ken Masson Appointed Business Development VP at Saab

Ken Masson , formerly senior director of strategy and business development for advanced weapons at Northrop Grumman , announced on LinkedIn Friday he has been appointed vice president of business development at Saab .

He brings to the role 25 years of leadership experience including in business development, program management and capture management within the defense industry.

During his six years at Northrop, Masson held other directorial roles in the advanced weapons division, overseeing customer engagements and business strategies, among others.

Prior to Northrop, he served as corporate senior director for Orbital ATK ’s Washington operations and as senior program manager for the Aegis fleet at Lockheed Martin .

Masson also served over 20 years in the U.S. Navy before transitioning to the private sector.