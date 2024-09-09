Keith Barclay Named CEO, Board Member at Stellant Systems

Keith Barclay, a longtime executive with more than 30 years of experience, has been selected as CEO and member of the board of directors at Stellant Systems.

The aerospace company said Thursday Barclay will leverage his extensive experience in aerospace, defense, medical, industrial and optical networking industries in leading the Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company.

Before moving to Stellant Systems, Barclay spent almost four years at Hermetic Solutions Group. He served as executive vice president of sales and business development before being promoted to president and CEO.

Barclay also held the VP of sales and marketing positions at Hi-Rel Group. At AMETEK, he served as director of international sales and, later, division VP of sales and marketing.

Peter Manos, board chairman of Stellant and managing partner at Arlington Capital Partners, expressed enthusiasm over Barclay’s hiring, saying, “We are excited to have Keith and his decades of experience building successful Defense Electronics businesses accelerate Stellant’s growth in this next chapter of the company’s storied history.”