KBR Books $230M DOD Contract for Information Systems Modernization

KBR has secured an approximately $230 million contract from the Department of Defense to support the information systems modernization initiative of the Naval Air Systems Command.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee recompete contract was awarded using the DOD Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle, KBR said Wednesday

KBR’s Logistics Information Technology,or LOG IT, team will work to enhance the IT systems used throughout NAVAIR. Efforts include conducting research and development activities to determine effective methods of moving real-time flight and maintenance data.

The contractor will also develop deployable hosting environments for applications, including a fleet representative environment where end-to-end testing of software releases and cybersecurity updates can be conducted.

Systems engineering, modernization and other services will be delivered through LOG IT programs, including the Joint Technical Data Integration, Joint Delivery Management Service and Naval Air Systems Command Fleet System Array.