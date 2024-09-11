Katie Stewart Joins J&J Worldwide Services as Director of Digital Technology

Katie Stewart has joined J&J Worldwide Services as the company’s director of digital technology.

In her new role, Stewart brings over two decades of experience facilitating customer-centric services including engineering, security governance and supply chain risk management throughout the cybersecurity industry, the facilities services company announced Tuesday.

Steve Kelley , CEO and president of J&J Worldwide Services, said, “We are excited to add Katie to our leadership team.”

Prior to joining J&J, Stewart was a senior security engineer for Amazon Web Services. She also played a pivotal role in the development of the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC , serving as the program manager and key architect.

“Katie will be instrumental in ensuring our company remains compliant with DoD’s CMMC program,” Kelley added.

Stewart has held numerous positions within the cybersecurity industry, including working as the technical manager for cybersecurity assurance in the CERT Division at the Software Engineering Institute, where she oversaw the production of services that identify and analyze cybersecurity risks for public and private sector organizations.