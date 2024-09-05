Iridium Launches Certus Global Maritime Distress and Safety System; Matt Desch Quoted

Iridium Communications , a mobile satellite communications company, officially launched the Iridium Certus Global Maritime Distress and Safety System , or GMDSS, on Aug. 3.

The company said Tuesday Iridium Certus GMDSS will work to integrate distress alert, safety voice, maritime safety information, long-range identification and tracking and ship security alert system features into a single terminal. The maritime communication system will work to support safety services worldwide, including in the polar regions.

Iridium CEO Matt Desch , a 10-time Wash100 Award winner, said, “When we introduced Iridium GMDSS a few years ago, we broke a long-standing monopoly, bringing much-needed innovation to this life-saving service. But we didn’t stop there. We wanted to make the most powerful and efficient GMDSS-capable solution ever, and by getting all this functionality into one terminal, we’ve once again raised the bar we set with our first GMDSS solution.”