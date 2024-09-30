IonQ Books $55M Contract to Develop Quantum Technologies for the Air Force

IonQ has signed a contract with the Air Force Research Laboratory to design, develop and deploy new technologies to advance the introduction of quantum systems into Department of the Air Force operations. The quantum computing company said Wednesday that work on the $54.5 million deal will be performed over the next four years.

“Working with industry partners, we can significantly advance the Department of Air Force’s efforts to integrate quantum networks into future operations, bolstering our national defense,” commented Michael Hayduk, deputy director of the AFRL’s Information Directorate.

According to IonQ, the program aims to improve the compatibility of quantum networks with existing telecommunications infrastructure and ensure that quantum systems and devices are interoperable.

The College Park, Maryland-headquartered company has previously worked with AFRL in a $25.5 million contract to provide barium-based trapped ion quantum computing systems at the military research organization’s Rome, New York, facility.

IonQ also secured a $5.7 million contract from the Department of Defense to design a quantum system for the agency’s Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security.