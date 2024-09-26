Intelligent Waves Partners With SpiderOak to Secure DOD Communications in Contested Areas

Technology integrator Intelligent Waves and software company SpiderOak have formed a partnership to meet the Department of Defense’s need to counter persistent adversarial threats to hinder terrestrial and satellite communications.

The partnership will deliver a decentralized communication system that stays functional when traditional networks are disrupted or denied, Intelligent Waves said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The partnership’s new offering is designed as a peer-to-peer network with an on-demand, encrypted distributed ledger technology to secure the transmission of sensitive tactical information. Its setup allows users to download sent messages even when individual nodes go offline during transmission.

The system’s invisible array of distributed ledgers also manages decentralized radio transmissions to secure communication in contested environments.

Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves CEO, said the company will deploy its secure communications platforms, such as the GRAYPATH and Phantom, in the partnership’s offering. “IW is excited to bring this disruptive communications technology on board to help the DOD avoid compromised communications when facing near-peer adversaries,” he added.

Ken Tovo, SpiderOak advisory board member and former commanding general of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, expressed confidence that the company’s partnership with IW can secure communications in contested spaces. Its distributed ledger and peer-to-peer technology provides the capability to counter direct attack, electronic interference and interception, he said.

IW has also partnered with Horizon3.ai, a company that offers autonomous security testing, to deliver penetration testing capabilities to boost the DOD and the intelligence community’s cybersecurity.