Intel Federal’s Steve Orrin Recommends Using AI for ‘Mundane’ Cybersecurity Tasks

For Intel Federal Chief Technology Officer Steve Orrin, artificial intelligence can be most beneficial in what he describes as “the more mundane aspects of cybersecurity” like managing patches or handling regular firewall hits.

Orrin said in a recent episode of the Keeping IT Brief podcast that these tasks happen every day, are repeatable and produce volumes of data that AI and machine learning can be applied to for automation.

The automation of mundane tasks can, in turn, allow cybersecurity teams to be more efficient and focus on novel threats and “the harder problems where you really do need that human intervention and human discovery,” Orrin explained.

By approaching AI as an augmentation tool rather than a replacement for cybersecurity teams, organizations can get the most return on their investment in the emerging technology, Orrin said.