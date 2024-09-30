in News, Technology

IBM Completes Expansion of Quantum Data Center in New York

IBM logo by Paul Rand (1914–1996), IBM Notice of 2007 Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement, Licensed under Public Domain
IBM has finalized the expansion of a data center in Poughkeepsie, New York, and installed the second IBM Heron quantum processor at the facility as part of efforts to accelerate the discovery of new quantum algorithms.

The company said Thursday that the two IBM Heron quantum processors and additional utility-scale systems will work to enable users to develop quantum algorithms using the company’s quantum software stack, called Qiskit.

“Since IBM made the first quantum computer available on the cloud in 2016, we have broken barriers across quantum hardware and software to build our largest and highest-performing fleet of globally accessible quantum systems,” said Jay Gambetta, vice president at IBM Quantum.

“Our quantum data center in Poughkeepsie is the epicenter of these efforts, with more organizations around the world using our systems here in the Hudson Valley to explore industry-relevant problems on real quantum hardware. As we continue to expand our quantum computers in Poughkeepsie and globally, we will work with our network of more than 250 organizations to accelerate the pace of discovery in quantum computing,” Gambetta added.

In 2022, IBM announced plans to invest $20 billion in the state of New York’s Hudson Valley Region over the next 10 years to advance discoveries in quantum computing, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and hybrid cloud.

The company expects the Poughkeepsie data center to serve as a global hub for its Quantum Network as it works to expand its fleet of systems worldwide. The second IBM Quantum Data Center will launch soon in Germany.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

