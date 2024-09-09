Honeywell Receives DOD Contract to Boost Strategic Radiation-Hardened Microelectronics Supply

Honeywell has secured a $25.8 million contract for its Plymouth, Minnesota-based foundry to fabricate strategic radiation-hardened microelectronics in support of the 2024 National Defense Industrial Strategy.

The work was awarded under the Defense Production Act Investment contract vehicle seeking to ensure that components are available for use in radiation environments, the Department of Defense said Friday.

“The DOD requires trusted and reliable radiation-hardened microelectronic and subcomponents to support strategic and space missions,” said Laura Taylor-Kale, assistant secretary of defense for industrial base policy.

“This project ensures components are available to meet demand for current and future U.S. systems,” she added.

Since the start of fiscal year 2024, DPAI funding of over $514 million has been granted to more than 50 projects.

Honeywell’s foundry will use the funding to fabricate SRHMs through a Defense Microelectronics Activity-accredited manufacturing process and support 90-nanometer semiconductor manufacturing technology development.

The Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Resilience oversees the DPAI under the Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization program.

In April 2022, Honeywell’s Minnesota facility received a $10 million firm-fixed-price job order from the U.S. Navy for SRHM supply, with expected completion in April 2024.