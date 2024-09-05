Guidehouse Appoints Patrick Spoletini as First Health Segment Growth Leader

Global consulting company Guidehouse has named Patrick Spoletini as the first growth leader of its health segment.

Spoletini brings to his new post over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, including work on regulatory compliance and digital health transformation, Guidehouse said. As health segment growth leader, Spoletini will oversee the company’s healthcare consultancy development strategy and head a team for building client relationships.

Immediately before joining Guidehouse, Spoletini served as general manager and healthcare industry leader of IBM Consulting, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also previously served as vice president and partner of Cognizant Business Consulting and managing director of the advisory services company KPMG.

Alicia Harkness, Guidehouse partner and health segment leader, said Spoletini’s addition to the leadership team of the company is a “significant investment” in the strategic growth of its health segment and advancing services to clients.

“His deep industry expertise and innovative leadership approach align perfectly with our purpose-built commitment to helping clients navigate the complexities of the healthcare landscape,” she added.