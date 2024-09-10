Guidehouse Appoints New Leaders for Financial Services Segment

Guidehouse, a global consultancy providing advisory, digital and managed services to the commercial and public sectors, has announced the addition of three partners to its financial services segment to enhance how the company provides clients with solutions and strategic insights.

Diarmuid O’Casey joined the business segment to lead the expansion of the public sector financial managed services portfolio, while Li Zheng was tasked to oversee the commercial financial managed services practice and Skander Kechaou was tasked to nurture partnerships with regional and national banks, Guidehouse said Monday.

O’Casey, formerly senior vice president at Maximus Federal, has over two decades of leadership experience at large enterprises. He brings his expertise in delivering enterprise solutions and creating a return on investment in initiatives related to artificial intelligence, business development, cloud strategy, cybersecurity, technology modernization and operations, and knowledge process outsourcing.

Zheng, who was a principal director at Accenture, has a track record of spearheading digitally powered anti-money laundering, banking, legal and fraud operations; know your customer; and risk and internal controls initiatives.

A former partner at IBM, Kechaou brings to Guidehouse nearly 25 years of experience in creating and executing transformation solutions that drive significant revenue growth and operational effectiveness. He specializes in global clients with large, strategic and innovative initiatives using technology, automation and business acumen to solve complex business challenges.

Commenting on the new partners, Jessica Stallmeyer, Guidehouse’s financial services segment leader, said O’Casey, Zheng and Kechaou’s decades of accomplishments deliver a highly specialized skillset that will strengthen the company’s capabilities to provide technology-enabled, results-driven solutions to clients.