GovCon Index Shifted Into Negative Territory Last Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index fell by 4.08% last week, marking the most significant drop recorded since its introduction in December 2023. This decline brought the average to $5,312.73 on Friday.

GovCon Index tracks and displays stock market data from 30 major government contracting companies in real time, offering users a glimpse into the performance of these enterprises in today’s GovCon marketplace. The information it provides also enables individuals to strengthen their understanding of current GovCon trends.

Palantir was the sole company to break out of the negative trend on Friday, and Wednesday was the only day last week in which GovCon Index rose. Though GovCon Index stalled this week, it has risen by 13.8% overall this year. 

Check out last week’s market reports to learn more about daily GovCon Index performance. To view the full list of tracked companies, click here.

Written by Ireland Degges

