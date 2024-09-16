in News, Financial Reports

GovCon Index Declined for 2nd Consecutive Week

Executive Mosaic’s GovCon Index closed down last week, averaging 1.07% lower than the previous week at $5,256.32.

GovCon Index collects stock market data from 30 major government contracting companies in real time. This information is displayed in an easily digestible format that empowers users to make their own assessments of how each organization is performing while getting a glimpse into current trends sweeping the vast GovCon marketplace.

Despite GovCon Index’s overall decline, Palantir demonstrated exceptional performance with gains of 14.78%. The Carlyle Group (+7.04%) was next in the ranks, and Aerovironment (+6.58%) was third. Following closely behind were Parsons and V2X, which rose by 6.44% and 6.33%, respectively. 

Last week was turbulent for GovCon Index, which recorded multiple positive and negative days. Though Monday and Thursday were fruitful, losses throughout the week brought the average down.

For a closer look at daily GovCon Index performance, check out last week’s market reports. To access the full list of tracked companies, click here.

Written by Ireland Degges

