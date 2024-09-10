in Contract Awards, News

General Dynamics Mission Systems Books FAA Contract for Transceiver Replacement Kit Production

Photo / gdmissionsystems.com
General Dynamics Mission Systems Books FAA Contract for Transceiver Replacement Kit Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event

General Dynamics’ mission systems division has received a $28 million contract from the Federal Aviation Administration to produce URC-300E Emergency Transceiver Replacement kits to replace the legacy PET-2000 radios.

The URC-300E ETR kit includes the transceiver, speaker microphone, headset, power converter, antenna, battery and battery housing, the company said Monday.

Additionally, the contract allows additional kit procurement through February 2029.

URC-300E improves on the PET-2000 by supporting both very high and ultra-high frequency bands for emergency air traffic control communications and can operate multiple units simultaneously without interference. 

The kit passed the FAA’s rigorous testing and has been approved for the National Airspace System.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

David Hagy Named Dataminr Vice President of Sales, Federal Civilian - top government contractors - best government contracting event
David Hagy Named Dataminr Vice President of Sales, Federal Civilian
Kim Howard Joins Boeing Defense, Space & Security as VP of Fabrication - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Kim Howard Joins Boeing Defense, Space & Security as VP of Fabrication