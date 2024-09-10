General Dynamics Mission Systems Books FAA Contract for Transceiver Replacement Kit Production

General Dynamics ’ mission systems division has received a $28 million contract from the Federal Aviation Administration to produce URC-300E Emergency Transceiver Replacement kits to replace the legacy PET-2000 radios.

The URC-300E ETR kit includes the transceiver, speaker microphone, headset, power converter, antenna, battery and battery housing, the company said Monday.

Additionally, the contract allows additional kit procurement through February 2029.

URC-300E improves on the PET-2000 by supporting both very high and ultra-high frequency bands for emergency air traffic control communications and can operate multiple units simultaneously without interference.

The kit passed the FAA’s rigorous testing and has been approved for the National Airspace System.