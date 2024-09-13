GE Aerospace Added to NIST AI Safety Institute Consortium

General Electric Aerospace will collaborate with over 280 organizations in the Artificial Intelligence Safety Institute Consortium , a National Institute of Standards and Technology initiative, to help develop guidelines ensuring AI’s safe and reliable use.

In a statement Thursday, Paul Ardis, technology manager for AI and computer vision technologies at GE Aerospace’s Research Center, said, “We look forward to sharing the learnings and perspectives of our AI Board with the AISIC, and in turn, we’re eager to learn from through the Consortium how we can continuously improve our management of new AI developments and applications.”

GE Aerospace uses AI to enhance operations including engine monitoring, part inspections and predictive maintenance to improve fuel efficiency and safety for airline customers.

Established in February by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, AISIC unites AI creators, researchers and industry leaders to address risks posed by advanced AI models and new applications.