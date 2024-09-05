in Executive Moves, News

Gabe Garrett Takes On SVP Role at MORI Associates

MORI Associates, a provider of IT and engineering offerings, announced the appointment of Gabe Garrett as senior vice president of the space and defense sector.

Shanaz Amirjafari, founder and CEO of MORI Associates, said in a press release Tuesday, “We are thrilled to welcome Gabe Garrett to the MORI Associates leadership team. Gabe’s track record in spearheading complex space and defense programs, coupled with his deep understanding of these vital sectors, make him the ideal leader to drive our growth and innovation in these areas.”

“Over the past 15 years, Gabe and I have both collaborated on teams and competed in the industry, and I’m truly pleased to have him on our side now,” added Dan Deans, president and chief operating officer of MORI Associates.

Garrett is a seasoned veteran in the aerospace and defense industries. He was a space strategy and growth consultant at MORI before this appointment.

Before joining MORI, Garrett served as vice president of account operations, human space exploration and operations solutions at Science Applications International Corporation.

Written by Aidan Daly

