in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Elbit US Subsidiary Books $89M Air Force Contract for F-16 Heads-Up Display Replacement

Logo / elbitamerica.com
Elbit US Subsidiary Books $89M Air Force Contract for F-16 Heads-Up Display Replacement - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Elbit Systems of America, operating as International Enterprises, has secured an $89 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to supply F-16 Block 40/42 wide-angle conventional heads-up display replacements.

The Department of Defense said Friday the Elbit Systems subsidiary will replace the current diffractive optical holographic HUDs.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which was awarded via sole source acquisition, work will be carried out in Madison, Alabama. The project’s expected completion date is Sept. 19, 2034.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, as the contracting activity, will allocate $18.5 million and $39.1 million from fiscal 2022 and 2023 aircraft procurement funds, respectively, at the time of the award.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Miles Jamison

CACI Awarded $273M Army Task Order for USCENTCOM Intelligence Support; John Mengucci Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CACI Awarded $273M Army Task Order for USCENTCOM Intelligence Support; John Mengucci Quoted
EPA to Issue RFP for Potential $100M Research Support Contract in October - top government contractors - best government contracting event
EPA to Issue RFP for Potential $100M Research Support Contract in October