Elbit US Subsidiary Books $89M Air Force Contract for F-16 Heads-Up Display Replacement

Elbit Systems of America , operating as International Enterprises, has secured an $89 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to supply F-16 Block 40/42 wide-angle conventional heads-up display replacements .

The Department of Defense said Friday the Elbit Systems subsidiary will replace the current diffractive optical holographic HUDs.

Under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which was awarded via sole source acquisition, work will be carried out in Madison, Alabama. The project’s expected completion date is Sept. 19, 2034.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, as the contracting activity, will allocate $18.5 million and $39.1 million from fiscal 2022 and 2023 aircraft procurement funds, respectively, at the time of the award.