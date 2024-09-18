in Contract Awards, Digital Modernization, DOD, News

ECS Federal Awarded Army Delivery Order for Information Collection Management App

Information technology services company ECS Federal has been awarded a $1.2 million delivery order by the U.S. Army for the initial development of the Information Collection Management application.

The service branch said Tuesday the award from the Army Contracting Command is the first under a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a maximum value of $23 million.

ECS will support the app’s development in line with the Army’s modernization efforts. Contract work includes integration, testing and maintenance of the ICM. In addition, the necessary training and license to support the app will also be provided.

The ICM will be used to digitize collection management workflows to reduce the operational burden on soldiers. The streamlined workflow is intended to help ensure military forces have the intelligence capabilities needed to address battlefield challenges.

Col. Chris Anderson, project manager for PM Intelligence Systems & Analytics, considers the ICM award as a significant milestone in developing and fielding modernized intelligence systems.

“This app is a testament to the exceptional work of our dedicated professionals who are committed to integrating best value solutions for the battlefield of tomorrow,” he added.

Written by Miles Jamison

