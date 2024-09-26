Core4ce Names Neill Tipton to Advisory Board

Core4ce has appointed Neill Tipton, a national security intelligence expert, to its board of advisers.

The company said Tuesday that Tipton brings to the advisory board over four decades of experience in intelligence, policy, operations and national security oversight.

He most recently served as special adviser to the undersecretary of defense for intelligence and security and helped strengthen the Department of Defense’s ability to carry out perception management and deception activities while establishing policy and governance frameworks across DOD.

“Tipton’s insight into emerging threats and strategic opportunities will be instrumental in enhancing Core4ce’s ability to nimbly identify and solve evolving customer challenges,” said Core4ce CEO Mike Morehouse.

“His experience overseeing high-risk, sensitive operations has direct relevance to the work we do to collect, analyze, and securely share data to inform critical national security missions,” Morehouse added.

Tipton’s government career included time as director of defense intelligence for collection and special programs at DOD. He was also part of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, where he led the development and implementation of information technology platforms and policies that facilitate real-time interaction among GEOINT and signals intelligence analysts at the National Security Agency.

Core4ce offers a cyberthreat investigation platform and a data engineering tool in support of national security agency customers.