Comtech Debuts New Digital Common Ground Modem for Defense Customers; John Ratigan Quoted

Comtech has introduced a new line of Digital Common Ground modems for the Department of Defense and coalition partners. The company said Wednesday that the DCG modems support commercial and government satellites.

“DCG represents a transition away from stovepipes and siloed communication systems toward an open-standard and truly flexible architecture,” according to John Ratigan, interim CEO of Comtech.

“Comtech’s DCG product line reduces total cost of ownership for satellite operators while also enabling an all-digital, software defined infrastructure that can rapidly adapt at the speed of relevance,” he added.

The software-defined modems feature multi-stream Federal Information Protection Standards 140-3 Level 2 certification for secure over-the-air communication and data transmission. The DCG also supports critical waveforms including DVB-S2X, DSSS and EBEM.

According to the technology provider, the new line was designed and built in its newly opened headquarters in Chandler, Arizona.