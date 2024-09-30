Chelsea Stearns Promoted to Human Resources VP at Parry Labs

Chelsea Stearns , a human capital management professional, has been promoted to the role of vice president of human resources at Parry Labs , according to her LinkedIn announcement Friday.

Stearns joined the digital systems integrator in 2022 and served as HR director for two years before her promotion. In her previous role, she was responsible for enhancing Parry Labs’ organizational culture through performance management, corporate social responsibility and diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging initiatives.

“I look forward to working even more closely with our leadership team to further align our people strategy with our business goals, all while maintaining a culture that empowers and supports our amazing employees,” she said in her LinkedIn post.

Prior joining Parry Labs, Stearns was with QinetiQ‘s U.S. business arm for almost six years. She started as deputy director of talent acquisition and employee engagement and then transitioned to deputy director of HR for employee experience.

Stearns also previously served as head of talent acquisition at ABC Imaging and HR manager at Smart Circle International.