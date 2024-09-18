CGI’s Mike Pullen, Michael Zuromski: Agencies Should Incorporate Oral Presentations Into Federal Proposal Evaluation Process

Mike Pullen and Michael Zuromski of CGI Federal said oral presentations could help federal agencies streamline the proposal evaluation process, gain more insights into potential industry partners and make more informed decisions about government procurement.

In a blog post published Tuesday on the company’s website, Pullen and Zuromski wrote that using oral presentations in the proposal assessment process allows agencies to interact with industry partners and key personnel who will be responsible for project execution and facilitate information exchange.

“Agencies can ask questions, seek clarification, and engage in dialogue with industry partners to better understand their capabilities, approach, and potential value to the agency,” they added.

The CGI Federal executives stated that such presentations could enable agencies to get a holistic view of each vendor’s capabilities and better understand contractors’ strengths and weaknesses.

“By providing a platform for direct interaction, showcasing industry partners’ expertise and passion, assessing communication skills, and gaining a holistic view of their capabilities, oral presentations can help agencies make more informed decisions and ultimately select the best vendor for the project,” they noted.

Pullen is a vice president at CGI Federal and Zuromski is senior VP of consulting services at the company.