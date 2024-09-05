Carol Koenigsberg Named Adviser at Primer

Carol Koenigsberg , a former senior intelligence executive at the CIA, has joined California-based artificial intelligence company Primer as an adviser .

Primer said Wednesday she will help drive innovation initiatives as the company advances its AI tools for U.S. national security missions.

Koenigsberg spent nearly two decades at the CIA, where she led digital transformation efforts, most recently serving as digital innovation chief at the agency’s counterterrorism mission center.

Her career also includes over 18 years at IBM, where she worked as an international client executive.

Currently, Koenigsberg serves as a senior adviser for federal and security at Bastille, is a principal at Deep Water Point and Associates and runs her consulting firm.