Carahsoft to Distribute Bocada Cybersecurity Offerings to Public Sector

IT automation company Bocada and Carahsoft Technology are forming a partnership to give the public sector access to automated data protection compliance and cyber resilience services.

Carahsoft said Tuesday it will distribute Bocada’s cybersecurity offerings to the public sector through its reseller partners and acquisition contracts.

Under the deal, Bocada’s automated data protection compliance and cyber resilience services will be made available through the E&I Cooperative Services Contract, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts.

Matt Hall , CEO at Bocada, said, “We look forward to working with Carahsoft and their reseller partners to combine our solutions with the company’s history of dedicated service to federal, state and local agencies to improve data protection and cyber resilience outcomes.”