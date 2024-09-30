Carahsoft to Bring Resemble AI Offerings to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Generative voice artificial intelligence company Resemble AI and Carahsoft Technology have entered into a partnership.

Carahsoft said Thursday that under the partnership, it will serve as Master Government Aggregator and provide government agencies access to Resemble AI’s real-time generative voice AI technology and Resemble Detect deepfake detector.

The government IT services provider will distribute Resemble AI’s services through its reseller partners and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Michael Adams , sales director at Carahsoft, expressed excitement over the partnership, saying, “With the increasing demand for authentic digital communication, our partnership with Resemble AI will allow public sector agencies to quickly implement secure audio intelligence to help streamline decision making and protect against potential threats.”